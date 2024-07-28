Telangana: 3 Singareni workers suffer injuries due to accident in coal mine

Hyderabad: Three workers sustained injuries in an incident at the 2 incline coal mine in the Ramagundam-I area of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday night, July 27.

The accident occurred during the second shift when the mine’s roof collapsed, resulting in coal falling on the workers. The injured individuals were identified as general mazdoor Thudi Sampath Kumar, supportman Radandi Shankar, and Badili worker Satri Noyal Raj.

Other workers promptly rescued them by clearing the fallen coal and transported them to the Singareni area hospital in Godavarikhani.

Fortunately, another worker managed to escape without any injuries.