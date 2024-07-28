Telangana: 3 Singareni workers suffer injuries due to accident in coal mine

Other workers promptly rescued them by clearing the fallen coal and transported them to the Singareni area hospital in Godavarikhani.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2024 9:58 am IST
Telangana: Retired Singareni workers seek medical facility in 4 more districts
SCCL-Logo (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Three workers sustained injuries in an incident at the 2 incline coal mine in the Ramagundam-I area of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday night, July 27.

The accident occurred during the second shift when the mine’s roof collapsed, resulting in coal falling on the workers. The injured individuals were identified as general mazdoor Thudi Sampath Kumar, supportman Radandi Shankar, and Badili worker Satri Noyal Raj.

Other workers promptly rescued them by clearing the fallen coal and transported them to the Singareni area hospital in Godavarikhani.

MS Education Academy

Fortunately, another worker managed to escape without any injuries.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2024 9:58 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button