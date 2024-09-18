Telangana: 3 TMRIES students chided for bringing liquor to school missing

Hyderabad: Three class 10 students from the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) in the Nalgonda district have been missing since Tuesday, September 17.

According to the school principal, the students left the school in the afternoon after being reprimanded for bringing liquor onto campus. Despite the school’s efforts to locate them, the students did not return that night, prompting a search by local authorities and concerns among parents and school officials.

Based on a complaint from the school principal, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the disappearances. Authorities are actively working to locate the students and are awaiting more details about the incident.

The three boys have been identified as Abdul Rehman, Taufeeq, and Mujeeb. In a letter addressed to his classmates, Rehman wrote, “All of you are aware of what happened today. Taufeeq from the BC hostel handed a packet of toddy and said that it was Biryani. I believed him and took the packet. However, now the kitchen staff and nurse are looking for me, and hence, I am going away.”

Rehman further expressed fear of getting caught by his father. To escape his father’s wrath the boy along with Taufeeq and Mujeeb left the premises. “I will take care of myself, I don’t need family or friends anymore.” Addressing his father, Rehman said he won’t study if it is enforced on him. “We will meet after a decade,” read the letter at the end.