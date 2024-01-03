Telangana: 32 Sankranthi special trains to run from January 7

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Makar Sankranthi, the South Central Railways (SCR) will run 32 special trains to various destinations from January 7, said a press release on Wednesday.

This year, Makar Sankranthi begins on January 15

The special trains are as follows:

On January 8, and 15 the Secunderabad to Brahmapur special train will depart from Secunderabad railway station at 07:45 pm and arrive at Brahmapur the next day at 11:15 am.

On January 9, and 16 the Brahmapur to Secunderabad special train will depart from Brahmapur railway station at 12:30 pm and arrive at Secunderabad the next day at 06:00 am.

On January 10, the Narsapur to Secunderabad special train will depart from Narsapur railway station at 06:00 pm and arrive at Secunderabad the next day at 04:50 am.

On January 11, the Secunderabad to Narsapur special train will depart from Secunderabad railway station at 08:35 pm and arrive at Narsapur the same day at 11:30 pm.

On January 7 and 14, the Secunderabad to Brahmapur special train will depart from Secunderabad railway station at 7:45 pm and arrive at Brahmapur the next day at 11:15 am.

On January 8 and 15, the Brahmapur to Vikarabad special train will depart from Brahmapur railway station at 12:30 pm and arrive in Vikarabad the next day at 8:30 am.

On January 9 and 16, the Vikarabad to Brahmapur special train will depart from Vikarabad railway station at 06:00 pm and arrive at Brahmapur the next day at 11:15 am.

On January 10 and 17, the Brahmapur to Secunderabad special train will depart from Brahmapur railway station at 12:30 pm and arrive at Secunderabad the next day at 6:30 am.

On January 10, 17 and 24 the Vishakapatnam to Kurnool City special train will depart from Vishakapatnam railway station at 5:35 pm and arrive at Kurnool City the next day at 1:25 pm.

On January 11, 18 and 25 the Kurnool City to Vishakapatnam special train will depart from Kurnool City railway station at 3:30 pm and arrive at Vishakapatnam the next day at 11:00 am.

On January 12, 19 and 26 the Srikakulam to Vikarabad special train will depart from Srikakulam railway station at 5:00 pm and arrive at Vikarabad the next day at 09:00 am.

On January 12, 19 and 26 the Vikarabad to Srikakulam special train will depart from Vikarabad railway station at 8:25 pm and arrive at Srikakulam the next day at 12:15 pm.

On January 10 and 17 the Secunderabad to Tirupati special train will depart from Secunderabad railway station at 6:40 pm and arrive at Tirupati the next day at 06:45 am.

On January 11 and 18 the Tirupati to Secunderabad special train will depart from Tirupati railway station at 5:15 pm and arrive at Secunderabad the next day at 05:55 am.

On January 12, the Secunderabad to Kakinada Town special train will depart from Secunderabad railway station at 09:00 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town the next day at 08:00 am.

On January 13, the Kakinada Town to Secunderabad special train will depart from Kakinada Town railway station at 08:10 pm and arrive at Secunderabad the next day at 08:30 am.