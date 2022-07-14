Telangana: 32-year-old man dies as wall collapses on him

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 14th July 2022 6:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man died after a wall of his dilapidated house caved in at IDA Bollaram in Medak district on Thursday morning.

The deceased – Surjakanta Hanswada – was a native of Paschim Medinipur district in West Bengal. 

According to police, Surjakanta along with his wife and son lived in a rented house. He had come to Hyderabad a few years ago in search of work.

The house in which the family resided was old. Due to continuous rains, its walls had weakened significantly. On Thursday, as Surjakanta was sleeping, the wall collapsed. He died on the spot.

A case has been registered and an investigation is ongoing.

