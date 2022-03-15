Telangana: 33 new medical colleges to be set up in state, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The minister of health Harish Rao accused the central government of ignoring Telangana for the approval of medical colleges.

During the question answer session in the Telangana assembly Harish Rao said that the central has been biased towards Telangana in every sector.

A total of 171 medical colleges have been approved across the country but not a single college has been approved for Telangana. Central has allocated Rs. 200 crore for every Medical College but it ignored Telangana completely.

There were only 3 medical colleges at the time of separate Telangana which had been increased to 33 during the TRS government.

Due to the lack of medical seats in Telangana the students are forced to seek medical education in Ukraine and China.

“With the addition of 33 new medical colleges about 2000 MBBS seats will be available in the state annually,” Rao said