Telangana: 35-year-old man beaten to death by co-worker over lost phone

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Updated: 10th October 2025 10:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 35-year-old was allegedly beaten to death by his co-worker over stealing his phone in Ghatkesar.

The victim, identified as Venkanna, and the suspect, Vivek, worked in the same company. When Vivek’s phone went missing, he suspected Venkanna of stealing it.

When Vivek confronted Venkanna, he confessed to stealing his phone and pawing it for Rs 200. Vivek recovered his phone but was upset over his missing phone cover and demanded Venkanna to give back his cover. When he failed to answer anything, Vivek assaulted him and took him home in an auto, where he beat Venkanna again after which he collapsed on the floor.

Venkanna was taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered a case and are further investigating.

