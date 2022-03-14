Telangana: 3500-year-old menhir found in Mahabubabad district

Hyderabad: A six-foot-tall stone, also called as menhir, was found at the roadside of Ellarigudem, a hamlet of Beechrajupally village of Maripeda Mandal in Mahabubbad district.

According to archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, E Sivanagireddy, the menhir is around 3,500 years old. The stone was spotted on Sunday during his survey of archaeological and heritage remains under the “Preserve Heritage for Posterity” program.

“The menhir is 6 feet in height and 3 feet in diameter, buried 3 feet deep. It was erected in the memory of a dead person,” Dr Sivanagireddy said,

Former director of the geological survey of India (GSI) Dr K Mahender Reddy said that the menhir is made of Leuco granite stone (weathered and comprises almost negligible mafic minerals) stone category and holds historical importance.

Dr Sivanagireddy has appealed to the locals to preserve and protect it for its archaeological importance.