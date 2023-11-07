Telangana: 35K bogus voters in Khammam dist, Congress complains to EC 

It was alleged that in Khammam Assembly constituency alone, there are nearly 15,000 of these contentious voters.

Published: 7th November 2023
Hyderabad: Alleging that 35,000 votes were registered across five constituencies in Khammam district without house numbers, a complaint was filed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by Congress leader and former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and RTI activist K Venkanna. 

Nageswara Rao alleged that BRS Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and district officials are engaged in electoral malpractice. “Minister Puvvada’s buildings were used to list 1,873 voters, with same house numbers listed, across multiple polling booths,” he alleged in the complaint. 

K Venkanna’s group examined 9,856 pages of the identified voters list and submitted evidence to the ECI of 458 pages of voters registered without an address. 

According to the complaint, in Khammam Assembly constituency alone, nearly 15,000 of these contentious voters have been identified. They are now pressing ECI for immediate investigation and removal of such entries from the voter list. 

