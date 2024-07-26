Telangana: 37-year-old tribal woman electrocuted to death in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old tribal woman was electrocuted to death as she accidentally stepped on a live wire in Mathamralla Thanda of Machareddy Mandal of Kamareddy district on Friday, July 26.

The victim has been identified as Maloth Pramila.

According to reports, she went to her agricultural field to work in the morning and accidentally stepped on a live wire, resulting in her immediate death.

Local farmers who saw her lying on the ground informed the power officials. The power supply was then turned off and her body was moved to a government hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.