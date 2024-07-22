Hyderabad: 3 of family electrocuted in Sanathnagar

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident on Sunday, July 21, three members of a family are suspected to have been electrocuted to death at apartment in Sanathnagar.

The incident took place at Akruti Apartments in Czech colony, Sanathnagar. The victims have been identified as P Venkatesh, 54, Madhavi, 50, and Hari, 30.

The police expect that one family member was initially electrocuted and the others died in an attempt to rescue the victim.

Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad has heightened the risk of electrocution as as electrical infrastructure may have been damaged adding to heightened ground conductivity.

As flooding affects various parts of the city, wet conditions may cause additional risk around exposed and malfunctioning electricals, leading to hazardous situations.