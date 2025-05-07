Telangana: 3989 mini anganwadi centre teachers promoted

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders promoting 3,989 Mini Anganwadi Centre teachers to the status of regular Anganwadi teachers.

Their monthly salary will be increased from Rs 7,800 to Rs 13,650, effective April. This move eliminates the “mini” designation, recognising these teachers as being on par with their counterparts in the main Anganwadi centres.

The mini Anganwadi centres were established a decade ago as part of Anganwadi expansion, but teachers there had long protested lower pay despite performing full duties.

Additionally, under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan scheme, the government has sanctioned 81 new Anganwadi centres in the state, each to be staffed with a teacher and an assistant.

An annual budget of Rs 391.55 crore has been allocated for their operation.

The decision is seen as a significant step toward improving the welfare and recognition of Anganwadi workers in Telangana.