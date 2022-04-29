Telangana: Four held for murder of MRPS activist

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 29th April 2022 7:38 pm IST
Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested by LB Nagar Police station for killing a Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) activist on Thursday.

The victim, P Bhanuchandar’s body was found in the Khammam lake on Monday.

The arrested persons were identified as Sudhakar, Kommu Yadagiri, Yaqoob Pasha, and Gundula Rayudu. And two other Munna and Chandu Nayak are absconding.

The six defendants, according to the press release, had grudges against the victim because he had filed cases against them under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. In an attempt to exact vengeance, they approached him near Vikarabad, claiming to be on their way to Addagudur.

Bhanuchandar agreed to drive them. When they arrived at Mothkur, the accused attacked him with an iron rod. After making sure that he was dead, they dumped the body in the Nagarjuna Sagar Project irrigation canal.

