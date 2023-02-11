Telangana: 4 caterers die in Maheshwaram as van crashes into their car

Hyderabad: Four catering employees in the automobile died in a high-speed collision with a van on the national highway near Maheshwaram. The incident happened early on Friday morning, around 1:30.

The DCM van driver was detained by police after they accused him of driving recklessly and causing the collision. According to police, none of the two drivers was intoxicated.

After ending their duties at the city’s Karmanghat, the four caterers—Hanmanthu Keshavulu, Muntha Srinu, Baikani Yadaiah, and Immarasu Ramaswamy—were travelling back to Nagarkurnool. The van travelling from Kandukur struck their automobile head-on when they arrived at BTR Gardens near Thummaloor gate in Maheshwaram, according to inspector M Madhusudhan.

Under the impact, the auto was mangled, while the van’s front portion was damaged. Yadaiah, who was at the wheel, Ramaswamy and Srinu failed on the spot with severe injuries.

Keshavulu was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. “The accident passed due to the van motorist’s negligence and speeding. We’ve arrested him,” stated the police.

“Neither the van nor the auto driver was drunk at the time of the accident,” Maheshwaram ACP C Anjaiah verified.

The van motorist, Shaik Jani, had fled soon after the accident, but he was later caught on Friday evening. Grounded on a complaint by Keshavulu’s family, a case was registered against Jani under IPC section 304- A( causing death due to rash or careless act).