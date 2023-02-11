Charminar Pedestrianisation Project is matter of prestige: KTR in Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday said that the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) is a matter of prestige for the state government and citizens will see good results in the coming six months as works are happening in a brisk pace.

“Our agenda is to get the World Herigate Status to Hyderabad. If we want that tag from UNESCO, its important to maintain and improve Charminar,” he remarked.

Responding to questions on the project from AIMIM legislators, the minister assured that he is personally monitoring the works as Charminar is a matter of pride for Hyderabad.

“Charminar will always be the emblem of Hyderabad irrespective of the number of tall and new buildings we get,” KTR remarked.

“Restoration and redevelopment of Lad Bazaar, redevelopment of Sardar Mahal, pedestrianisation bridges on Musi, multilevel car parking and khilwat and old RTC bus station, restoration of Badshahi Ashoorkhana, restoration of Gulzar Houz, restoration of Kali Kamaan, redevelopment of Mir Alam mandi, redevelopment of Murgi Chowk are part of the project,” he said.

KTR also said that the cooperation of bodies that are responsible for 29 structures which have been affected by the CPP project works like Mosques, Temples, chillas, will be asked for. “I ask the AIMIM MLAs for cooperation to move works forward,” he added.

“Works of the Outer ring road (5.4 km), inner ring road (2.3 km) are happening; The construction of granite pavements from Charminar to Gulzar, Charminar to Sardar Mahal, granite pavement at Lad Bazaar, granite cobblestone at Mecca Masjid, street scaping of the old city from Madina to Pattarghatti, construction of a duct are completed. The Construction of central median will be taken up after finishing road widening works along with HMR metro rail works, central lighting will be taken up, road markings will be done,” he informed.

KTR said that along with this, works are in progress to setup an adequate number of bollards that are needed for the project. “I will need your (AIMIM MLAs) help as there is political resistance there. Also, works to replace the existing cobblestone at Lad Bazaar are happening,” he stated.

Road widening works under the CPP project

The Minister informed that road widening works from Char Kaman to Agra Hotel, from Charminar Police Station to Kali Kamaan and BSNL office via Darul uloom High School (except one property of the school which is currently discussion with the education department) are complete. “Also, from Mitti ka sher to Zulu khaana works were stayed by the High Court. So works are delayed,” he added.

“From Mahajareen Camp to Julu Khana market, consulations are happening with the minority welfare department as the roads are going through their property. From Himmatpur to Fateh Darwaza, a total of 172 properties should be acquired for road widening works. 102 have already been demolished. 70 are still pending. We will try to complete them in 2-3 months. From Hussaini Alam to Doodh Bowli, a total of 192 properties are on the list. 83 have already been demolished. 109 are still pending. We will try to complete them in 2-3 months. Funds have been allocated,” he further said.

For a hawker’s parking place under the CPP, KTR said that the government has proposed the Old Charminar bus stand as the suitable place. “4000 sq yards land has been allocated. A detailed project report is ready. I will soon lay a foundation,” he said.

KTR said that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority have allocated the sums of Rs 75 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively. “Even if another Rs 35 crore is required, HMDA is ready to provide,” he added.