Telangana: SNDP phase 2 under consideration; phase 1 to end by monsoon

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao stated that all nala works under the Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) will be completed by Monsoon, this year.

His statement comes in response to a question posed by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, in the Assembly session over the delay in the completion of pending projects. He requested new nalas under another phase of the project owing to flood-like situations during monsoons in the state.

Kausar stated that the projects are progressing in a very slow manner and asked KTR to consider adding more affected areas under a second phase of the ongoing projects.

“During the extreme rainfalls in 2020, great damage has been done to Hyderabad. Through the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) many proposals were made for relief projects in Nampally and Chandrayanagutta. Many crores of rupees have been sanctioned and some projects are under construction,” stated Kausar.

“Many bigger projects are progressing in a slow manner. The MAUD minister has put forth an SNDP proposal on the Musi River. The projects in this proposal include the Afzal Sagar Naala, Mehdipatnam Naala, and Balkapur Nala which are progressing very slowly,” he added.

“There is a necessity to include many other areas through a second phase of the SNDP project,” said the AIMIM MLA.

The Karwan MLA said that nalas that cover the constituency must be added to the proposal since the water overflows from Lotus Pond in Banjara Hills through Hakeempet in Karwan to Tolichowki. “There are about three to four areas that need to be considered and added to a phase 2 SNDP proposal,” said Kausar.

Addressing the slow progress of Balkapur Nala works, KTR stated that the amount has been sanctioned and the project will soon begin in the military area. “Rs 9.70 crores has been sanctioned for this project and we have called tenders thrice in this regard,” he said.

“There is no Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in any other city in India, SNDP is exclusive to Hyderabad,” stating that plans are underway for phase 2. “As funds are allocated we will proceed further,” he added stressing the BRS’ commitment to making Hyderabad free of flooding during rainfall.