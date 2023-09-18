Telangana: 4 ganja-filled bags found at Warangal railway station

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) have found four unclaimed bags containing 50 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 50 lakh at Warangal Railway Station.

According to senior divisional security commissioner Secunderabad, Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, during checking at the station on Sunday, PRF officials found four suspicious bags. The bags lying unattended carried 50 kg of ganja. The officials handed over bags to task force Warangal for further legal action.

The official added that during the year 2023, the RPF Secunderabad division arrested 49 people who were carrying drugs and handed them over to the concerned law enforcement agencies.