Telangana: Atleast 30 students at BC welfare school fall ill due to food poisoning

Hyderabad: Over 30 students of Manchala BC girls hostel in Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy fell ill due to alleged food poisoning on Saturday, September 16.

The girls collapsed suddenly due to vomiting and diarrhoea, following which they were taken to the local government hospital by the staff.

According to media reports, students alleged food contamination and said that they found cockroaches in their meals.

They further said that the negligence of the staffers at the hostel landed them in the hospital. Additionally, they claimed that despite raising a complaint with the authorities regarding the contamination, no action was taken.

On September 11, more than 150 students fell ill on Monday night at KGBV School in Beemgal of Nizamabad district after they were served ‘stale’ food for dinner.

As many as 103 were rushed to Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad when their condition deteriorated.