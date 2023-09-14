Food poisoning at KGBV Nizamabad: Telangana min assures stringent action

Hyderabad: Telangana roads and buildings minister, Vemula Prashant Reddy, assured that stringent action would be initiated against people responsible for food poisoning at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Nizamabad on Monday.

He visited the hostel on Wednesday and directed officials to take measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

He further directed officials to keep the kitchen and surrounding areas hygienic and provide food as per the menu given by the government.

“I will be visiting the hostel to check the facilities being provided to the students. Stringent action will be taken if the staff fails to provide students with hygienic food and safe drinking water,” he said.

As many as 103 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) students, Bheemgal, were admitted to the government hospital in Nizamabad late on Monday after they fell ill.

Meanwhile, SUO Siddavatam visited BC Hostel and KGBV Hostel to cross-check sanitation and verify surroundings, kitchen rooms, and food items.

SUO Siddavatam visited BC Hostel and KGBV Girls College, Hostel Atlur, for cross checking DDT (50%) Spraying and verified Hostel surrounding, kitchen rooms, food items, environmental sanitation. Conducted Awareness for NVBCDP activities.

According to media reports, 220 students had dinner, following which 150 complained of stomachache and began throwing up.

KGBV staff alerted officials of the health department and rushed the students to the Bheemgal government hospital for first aid.

While 103 students did not respond to treatment, they were rushed to the GGH in ambulances where their health condition was stabilised.