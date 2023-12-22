Telangana: 4 killed, 3 injured in lorry truck-car collision in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: Four people were killed while three others were severely injured when a lorry truck collided head-on with an oncoming car on National Highway 563 in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar in the early hours of Friday, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred at about 01:15 am near Shanthinagar village within the limits of Elkathurthi Police Station. The collision was so intense that police had to use a machine to take the victims out of the car.

The lorry truck driver has been identified as Sayyad Masthan (35), a resident of Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district.

The deceased were identified as Manthena Bharat, Manthena Shankara Chari, Manthena Kanthaiah, and Manthena Chandhana – all residents of Eturnagaram village.

Those injured in the accident were identified as Manthena Sridevi, Manthena Bhargav, and Manthena Renuka. “All three of them lost their husbands who were among the four deceased individuals in the accident,” police said.

“The lorry truck driver who was going towards Eluru from Gujarat was allegedly speeding and collided with an oncoming car killing four of seven people who were inside it on the spot. The victims were going to Vemulawada from Eturnagram. Three women who were also in the car, however, sustained injuries,” G Raj Kumar, a sub-inspector with Elakthurthy Police said.

He added that the injured persons have been taken to MGM Hospital in Warangal and are undergoing treatment.

Police were further looking into the incident.