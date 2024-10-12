Telangana: 4 women arrested for kidnapping a baby

Hyderabad: 4 women were arrested from Borabanda, Hyderabad, on October 11, for kidnapping a one-day-old child from the Sangareddy district Hospital. The police returned the rescued baby to the mother.

The arrested have been identified as Ruksana Begum, Muskan Begum, Juveria Fatima and Syeda Begum, residents of Hyderabad. The arrests were made after the investigation based on the incident of a newborn child being abducted on October 9.

Upon receiving the complaint from the superintendent of the hospital, the police formed a special team. They started investigating based on the CCTV footage in the hospital, and other technical evidence, which eventually led to the arrests of the accused within 30 hours of the crime.

Also Read 5 held for running sex determination racket in Kamareddy

According to the police, the abduction was done by the accused Ruksana Begum as she could not have a child with her husband. After unsuccessfully trying to buy a newborn baby with money, she resorted to stealing a child, said the police.

The group of women, including Ruksana’s mother sister and close aids, targeted Naseema, a pregnant woman from Dudigonda village of Sangareddy’s Manoor mandal, who was at the hospital to deliver her fourth child. Her newborn girl child was abducted by the accused woman shortly after she gave birth to the child through a C-section.