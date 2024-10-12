Telangana: 5 held for running sex determination racket in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Five people were held after a gender identification racket was busted by the Kamareddy police in Rajampet on Friday, October 11.

The accused have been identified as Boini Yadagiri and Bakki Praveen Kumar, two medical practitioners and Balla Ravinder, Potala Samson and Chithapalapoodi Durga Prasad.

The accused were arrested after a raid by Kamareddy central crime station and Rajampet police at Ravinder’s house on October 10. During the raid, ultrasound scanning machines used for sex determination tests were found. Additionally, a pregnant woman from Warangal mandal was discovered undergoing a sex determination test for her fetus.

Police seized the ultrasound scanning machine, cables, and a mobile phone from the accused.

The accused previously worked at hospitals in Rajampet and Kamareddy. According to a DC report, Ravinder opened his unit in Rajampet; following the seizure of Kousalya Hospital in 2021.

“We are searching for the remaining suspects,” Kamareddy superintendent of police Ch Sindhu Sharma was quoted by DC.