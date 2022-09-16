Telangana: 4-year-old attacked by stray dog in Jalpally

Hyderabad: Stray dogs have been attacking several children and motorists in the Jalpally Municipality of Ranga Reddy district.

A 4-year-old boy Azhar, was attacked by a stray dog on Thursday, which was captured on closed circuit cameras (CCTV) installed in the area. In the video, the boy is seen wandering on the road when he is chased by a stray dog.

The dog pounces on the boy and bites his face before locals chase the canine away. The child suffered a serious injury on his face and is now being treated at a hospital.

Local people complain that packs of stray dogs are moving in the colonies in Ward No. 3, particularly in Jalpally municipality and attacking children moving on the streets during broad daylight. At night the situation is horrible with packs of canines chasing motorists on the streets.

The local people appealed to the local MLA and Telangana Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, to immediately look into the issue.

Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer, a local social worker said that in the past three days about four children have been attacked by stray dogs, all hailing from poor families, and do not have the means to avail treatment at private corporate hospitals for the injuries.

He said the local corporators and municipal officials failed in addressing their complaints of the stray dogs’ related menace. He alleged that the delayed removal of the large volume of garbage accumulated on the streets is attracting stray dogs.