Telangana: Man caught stealing roosters on CCTV; dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man died by suicide, consuming pesticides after he was caught on CCTV cameras stealing a rooster in Gangadevipadu a Village in Penubally Mandal in Khammam District.

According to the Times of India (TOI) report, the accused, Nageshwar Rao consumed pesticide allegedly after the whole village learned about his offence of stealing roosters.

Rao consumed poison five days ago and was shifted to a hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

Although Rao was caught in the act by the CCTVs, it cannot be said with certainty as to why he took his life.

The police had not filed any case against him since the complaint was minor and was resolved by the complainant, Y Srinivasa Rao, as Nageshwar had returned the stolen roosters.

The complainant’s family in the village became aware of their hens going missing, on a regular basis. The family started to wonder who might be stealing them despite the presence of a dog.

The family decided to install CCTV cameras in an effort to find out who was stealing hens as the incidents of the animals going missing became frequent. After viewing the CCTV footage, the family recognised Rao as the culprit.

The incident was reported to the local police along with the CCTV video proof. Rao was reportedly concerned by this and felt humiliated that his actions had not only been recorded on CCTV but also made the entire village aware of them.