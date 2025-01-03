Telangana: 4 yr old girl sexually assaulted in Moinabad

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a youth in Chilkur, located on the outskirts of Moinabad, on Thursday, January 2.

The victim’s family had recently relocated to Moinabad from Gadwal in search of better opportunities.

The accused, a daily wage worker, allegedly made inappropriate advances and took the girl to a secluded area where the assault occurred.

Although there was a delay in reporting the incident, the girl’s mother became aware of it and subsequently filed a complaint with the local police.

The Moinabad police have since registered a case and initiated an investigation; however, the suspect has not yet been apprehended.