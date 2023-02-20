Telangana: 400 men take oath; join Bajrang Dal in Nizamabad

A speaker, conducting the Trishul Diksha ceremony can be heard saying, "Prathi kashtam ochinapudu memu ayudham tho fight cheyali (When any suffering befalls, we should be prepared to fight with weapons)."

Updated: 20th February 2023 11:18 pm IST
Bajrang Dal [Representational Photo] (Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of Bajrang Dal on Sunday distributed Trishuls (tridents) to 400 Hindu men and administered an oath asking them to vow to protect their faith and their nation in Nizamabad.

The oath was administered as a part of the men’s initiation into the Dal.

In a video which has now gone viral, the saffron clad men can be seen holding the tridents in their right hand as they swear to abide by the oath.

The speaker, addressing the gather from a podium goes on to say “Our Bajrang Dal works with three values in mind: seva (duty), suraksha (protection), samskaram (tradition).

