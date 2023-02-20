Telangana: 400 men take oath; join Bajrang Dal in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of Bajrang Dal on Sunday distributed Trishuls (tridents) to 400 Hindu men and administered an oath asking them to vow to protect their faith and their nation in Nizamabad.

The oath was administered as a part of the men’s initiation into the Dal.

This is from #Nizamabad, #Telangana.#Hindutva group #BajrangDal distributed Trishuls (tridents) among four hundred of Hindu youths and administered an oath to protect religion and nation. pic.twitter.com/XNgV0kVjWm — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 20, 2023

In a video which has now gone viral, the saffron clad men can be seen holding the tridents in their right hand as they swear to abide by the oath.

Also Read Dundigal PS is the best in Telangana, says Union Home Ministry

A speaker, conducting the Trishul Diksha ceremony can be heard saying, “Prathi kashtam ochinapudu memu ayudham tho fight cheyali (When any suffering befalls, we should be prepared to fight with weapons).”

The speaker, addressing the gather from a podium goes on to say “Our Bajrang Dal works with three values in mind: seva (duty), suraksha (protection), samskaram (tradition).