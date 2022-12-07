Telangana: 47 in every 10000 infected with HIV-AIDS

Hyderabad: Despite various awareness campaigns 47 people out of 10,000 people in the state are infected by HIV-AIDS. The Telangana State AIDS Control Society is out to raise awareness among the people about this disease in Telangana using auto-rickshaws.

Dr G Anna Prasanna Kumari Additional Project Director, TS AIDS Control Society while inaugurating the auto advertising campaign, said that 47 people out of 10,000 people in the state are found to be infected by HIV amidst lack of public awareness. Efforts are being made to make people aware of how one can be protected from contracting HIV-AIDS and how the treatment should be done after suffering from this deadly disease, she added.

She said that apart from increasing the fear of contracting HIV from unprotected sex, there are also chances of its contraction due to the use of used condoms and biomedical waste. Posters are being displayed on autos to create awareness in this regard.

According to the officials, apart from twin cities, posters are being displayed on more than 4000 auto-rickshaws plying in different districts of the state in different languages.

Dr. Kumari said that steps are being taken to protect citizens from HIV-AIDS by making them aware of the causes of the disease.