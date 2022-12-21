Telangana: 5 Passport Seva Kendras to function on December 24

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office will keep five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) open on Saturday in an effort to reduce the lengthy appointment process of applications and for Police Clearance Certificate.

Three PSKs in Hyderabad- Ameerpet, Begumpet and Tolichowki and two in Karimnagar and Nizamabad will be open on December 24.

As a special one-week Tatkal drive, from December 19 to December 23, 50 additional appointments will be released as so as to bring down the waiting time for Tatkal appointments.

Appointments for Tatkal and Normal Category and PCC have been released for applicants who wish to prepone, reschedule and for new applicants.

In a press release, the Regional Passport Office in Hyderabad advised applicants to make use of this advantage through the special drive at PSKs and urged the applicants to avoid depending on brokers and agents.