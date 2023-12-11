Telangana: 50-year-old man dies after summoned to police station

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances after he was summoned to a police station in a civil dispute in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

Surya Naik, who was summoned to Chintapally police station in connection with a property dispute with his brother, fell sick minutes after leaving the police station and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at Devarakonda.

The family of the deceased alleged that he died after police assaulted him.

The police officer, however, denied this.

Police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and took up investigation.

Nalgonda’s Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao suspended Sub-Inspector Satish Reddy for intervening in a civil dispute.

Surya and his brother Bhimla Naik had a dispute over sharing of their ancestral property. The SI called both the brothers to the police station on Sunday evening and asked them to sort out the dispute. The two brothers had a heated argument. According to police, minutes after leaving the police station, Surya complained of chest pain. He was admitted to Devarakonda government hospital.

While undergoing treatment, he suffered a heart attack and died. Alleging that he died due to police torture, Surya’s relatives staged a protest and tried to take the body to Chintapally police station for a protest. However, police stopped them and shifted the body for autopsy.