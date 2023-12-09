Telangana: Police brutality victim Mohammed Khadeer’s wife meets CM

Hyderabad: The first Praja Darbar at the “Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan” in Begumpet saw a swarm of people thronging the gates with their grievances. One of them was 33-year-old Farzana aka Siddeshwari, the widow of Mohammed Khadeer who died after allegedly receiving severe injuries in police custody last year.

She met chief minister Revanth who assured her justice. Later, a contended Siddeshwari told the media, “My husband was murdered brutally by police officials for no fault of his. It has been 10 months since his death and the previous government did nothing to help us. When we tried to meet KCR (former Telangana CM) during his visit to Medak, we were detained by the police.”

Mohammed Khadeer died in February last year at Gandhi Hospital after receiving third-degree police torture. He was picked up by the Medak Town police on a false theft charge from Yakutpura in Old City on January 29 and thrashed mercilessly for five continuous days. He succumbed to his injuries on February 16.

Before dying, a video of Khadeer went massively viral where he accused Medak police officials of assault.

Chief minister Revanth Reddy alongside Information and Public Relations minister P Srinivas Reddy received several grievances of people at the Praja Darbar held on Friday.