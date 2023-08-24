Telangana: Khadeer’s widow, kids detained during CM’s Medak visit

Hyderabad: Farzana, the widow of Khadeer, who tragically lost his life due to custodial torture by Medak police, has alleged that she and her children were detained just before the arrival of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in the district on Wednesday, August 23.

In a video circulating on Twitter, Farzana also revealed that she had not received the promised 2BHK flat, government job, and compensation for her children following her husband’s tragic demise in February, as assured by the government.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Farzana said that she wanted to meet the CM to request the long-awaited compensation for her and her children.

Due to financial constraints that prevented her from traveling to the city and other districts, she had seen the CM’s arrival in Medak as her only opportunity to seek justice.

KCR visited the district on Wednesday as part of BRS campaign for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

However, while on her way to meet the CM, she and her two children were stopped by the Medak police at around 11 am in the morning. She was then forcibly made to sit in a jeep during which her hands got wounded as the glass bangles she was wearing broke and pierced her skin.

Despite repeated attempts, Siasat.com could not reach the Medak police for comments.

Meanwhile, MBT spokesperson Amjadullah Khan criticised the AIMIM and KCR failing to provide the house and compensation to Farzana.

Siddeshwari @ Farzana Begum wife of late Khadeer Khan died due to torture of Medak Police was picked up by police along with her minor children's when she tried to meet CM KCR during his visit and beaten, kept in illegal detention till late night, this is how a widow is treated.? pic.twitter.com/azzEh8WtAR — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 24, 2023

Farzana said that she was taken to the Shankarampet police station on the pretext that she would be provided transport to reach the CM.

Upon reaching the police station, the cops snatched her phone and deleted all the contacts and messages, resulting in the loss of all her contacts along with the dying declaration of Khadeer.

Despite repeated pleas that she and her children were in need of government aid for which she was planning to meet the CM, police did not let her go. They told her that she should not meet the CM in public.

When they did not release her for a long time, she said, she requested the police to at least let her children go back home as her youngest daughter was coming back home from school. Accepting her request, the police let the two children free.

“On their way back, police stopped them again sent them to another police station where they were kept till 7:30 pm,” said Farzana.

Farzana said that she had no means to sustain herself and the children and whatever paltry sum she had received after Khadeer’s death was over. “A few neighbours give me curries and vegetables at times,” she said Farzana.

In another video that surfaced on social media, one of Khadeer’s children cry for ‘justice’ even as five months passed since their father’s death. Moreover, the accused police officer, who was booked for Khadeer’s custodial killing, has not been arrested so far.

35-year-old Mohammad Khadeer was a daily-wage labourer, who was kept in police custody for five days and tortured on suspicion on theft.

He was later admitted to a local hospital with grievous injuries, from where he was referred to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Due to multiple fractures, dislocation of the spine, and renal failure in his body, he succumbed on February 17.