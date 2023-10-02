Telangana: 5265 special buses for Dasara, Bathukamma from Oct 13-25

These special buses will be operated from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to all parts of Telangana.

Telangana: 5265 special buses for Dasara from October 13-25
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has planned to operate 5265 special buses in Telangana for the upcoming Bathukamma and Dasara festivals.

These buses will be made available for passengers from October 13 to 25 while advance reservation facility has been provided for 536 services.

The initiative has been planned considering the possibilities of heavy traffic with Saddula Bathukamma falling on October 22, Maharnavami on October 23 and Dasara on October 24.

These special buses will run from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to all parts of the state as well as to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The buses will ply from MGBS, JBS, and CBS bus stands along with those at KPHB Colony, Uppal crossroads, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, and Aramghar.

Bus stations designated

In view of passenger rush from October 21 to 23, the Corporation has decided to run regular and special services from different areas instead of MBGS.

Buses running towards Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore and Ongole in Andhra Pradesh will depart from CBS.

Likewise, buses running towards Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak and Nizamabad will ply from JBS and Picket and Warangal.

On the other hand, Hanmakonda, Janagama, Parkala, Narsampeta, Mahabubabad, Thorruru, and Yadagirigutta buses will ply from the Uppal crossroads.

The buses for Vijayawada, Vijayanagaram, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam will depart from LB Nagar.

TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar said, “TSRTC has prepared plans to run 5265 special buses for those going to their hometowns for Bathukamma and Dasara festivals.”

“Last year, 4280 special services were run, out of which 239 services were pre-booked. This time we are running about 1000 (20 per cent) more buses than last year,” added the MD.

Visit the website for advance booking. Contact the TSRTC call centre ON 040-69440000, 040-23450033 for details relevant to special buses.

