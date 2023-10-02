Train services connecting northeast to Mumbai, Hyderabad extended

Agartala: Some of the train services connecting the northeast to the big cities of Mumbai and Hyderabad have been extended.

The decision has been taken as part of the Ministry of Railways’ endeavour to improve rail connectivity between various parts of north-eastern states and major and important cities in India, said officials.

Train no- 12513/12514 Secunderabad-Guwahati weekly Express has been extended up to Silchar in Southern Assam. The stoppages between Guwahati and Silchar will be at Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai & Jagiroad Station.

Similarly, train no- 12519/12520 Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya weekly Express has been extended up to Agartala in Tripura. The stoppages between Guwahati and Agartala will be at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai & Chaparmukh Stations.

These train services will connect remote areas of the Northeast with Mumbai & Secunderabad.

The train no-12514 (Silchar-Guwahati-Secunderabad) Express will now start from Silchar Station on Wednesday at 07:45 PM and reach Secunderabad on Friday at 03:35 AM.

On the return journey, train no- 12513 (Secunderabad-Guwahati-Silchar) Express will start from Secunderabad Station on Saturday at 04:35 PM and arrive at Silchar Station on Monday at 11:45 PM.

The train no-12520(Agartala-Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak) Express will now start from Agartala Station on Thursday at 06:00 AM and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Station on Saturday at 04:15 PM.

On the return journey, train no-12519 (Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya-Agartala) Express will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Station on Sunday at 07:50 AM and will arrive at Agartala Station on Tuesday at 07:50 PM.