Telangana: 5,973 govt schools chosen for PM SHRI program

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has selected 5,973 government schools from throughout the state to apply for the PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India) program. There will ultimately be 1,204 schools chosen out of the complete shortlist, with two in each Mandal in the state.

These schools were chosen based on the ten minimum requirements, which included having a building in good condition of their own, barrier-free access, fire safety precautions, enrollment, at least one separate restroom for each boy and girl, access to potable water, and a separate facility for handwashing.

According to a School Education Department directive, all of these selected government schools must submit their applications online by December 25.

As per the scheme, these schools would not only focus on cognitive growth but also on developing whole, well-rounded people who possess 21st-century abilities.

The methodology used in these schools will be more inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and fun. It will also be more experiential, holistic, and integrated.

Aside from this, these schools will be designed as “green schools,” combining environmentally friendly elements like waste management, nutrition gardens with natural farming, energy efficiency using solar panels and LED lighting, etc.