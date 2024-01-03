Telangana: 6.50 cr women travelled for free so far, informs TSRTC

Hyderabad: As many as 6.50 crore women in the state have travelled for free in the state run buses since the inception of the Mahalakshmi scheme, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) informed.

According to the officials, Rs 10 crore worth of zero tickets are being issued every day with an average of 27 lakh women travelling per day.

In a review meeting held at the Dr. BR Ambedkar secretariat here on Wednesday, Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar lauded the officials for the successful implementation of the scheme and guaranteed full support from the finance department.

Asserting that necessary measures are needed to reinforce TSRTC, minister Ponnam Prabhakar mentioned that discussions on alternative sources of income were ongoing, with a focus on areas such as logistics, commercial, and other non-ticket income.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti, who also heads the finance portfolio, said a decision to provide funds to TSRTC concerning dues of the staff, company debts, provident funds (PFs), and other settlements will be taken soon.