Telangana: 6 including TRS leader held in mother-son suicide

Hyderabad: All the six accused along with Ramayampet Municipal Chairman Palle Jitendra Gaoud were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a real estate businessman and his mother in Kamareddy.

The accused Palle Jithendar Goud (Ramayampet Municipal Chairman ), Ireny Pruthvi Raj

Saraf Yadagiri ( Agricultural Market Committee Chairman, Ramayampet), Thota Kiran, Kannapuram, Krishana Goud, Saraf Swaraj are in custody now. The arrested persons will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

The victims Gangnam Santosh and his mother Gangam Padma, residents of Kamareddy, set themselves ablaze on April 16 in a lodge after making a video stating that the TRS leaders including the Ramayampet municipal chairperson Jithender Goud, market yard committee chairman S Yadagiri and circle inspector Nagarjuna Goud among others have harassed them.

In a video which surfaced on social media, the now deceased narrated their terrible experiences of being bullied by the officials and TRS leaders. A case of abetment of suicide was registered against the accused and a senior police officer was ordered to probe into the allegations.