Telangana: 61 mortuaries worth Rs 32 crore to be set up

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has taken up the initiative to modernise 61 mortuaries across the state, at Rs 32.54 crore.

Telangana health minister on Wednesday made an announcement regarding setting up 10 new mortuaries at government tertiary teaching hospitals in Hyderabad. Among the hospitals to get the new mortuaries are Chest Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and Fever Hospital.

Other districts where new or renovated mortuaries will come up include Adilabad, Mahboob Nagar, Siddipet Warangal, Suryapet and Nizamabad. The renovation work will cost Rs 11.12 crore. 21.42 crore will be spent to construct 51 new mortuaries at those many hospitals, which fall under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad.