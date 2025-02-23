Telangana: 7 held for murdering man who filed case against KCR

Hyderabad: Seven persons were arrested on Sunday, February 23 in connection with the murder of an activist connected with the ruling Congress in Telangana’s Bhupalpally.

It is to be noted that activist Rajalinga Murthy, the deceased, had filed a case against former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). He alleged that KCR and others were responsible he collapse of piers at the Medigadda barrage, part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was murdered last year.

Murthy claimed that public funds were misappropriated for this project. The arrested accused were identified as Renikunta Sanjeev, Pingili Seemanth, More Kumar, Kothuri Kiran, Renikuntla Komuraiah, Dasara Krishna, and Renikuntla Sambaiah. The absconding suspects are Kothuri Haribabu, Pulla Naresh, and Pulla Suresh.

Following the arrest, Bhupapaly Superintedent of Police Kiran Khare said that the murder was a result of an ongoing land dispute between Sanjeev and the deceased. The accused meticulously planned the crime, spraying chilli powder on Rajalinga Murthy and then attacked him with knives.