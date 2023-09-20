Telangana: 7 Kakatiya Medical College students suspended for ragging

Hyderabad: Seven MBBS third-year students of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) were suspended for ragging a first-year student.

The anti-ragging committee at the KMC decided to remove the students from all academic activities for three months.

The decision was taken after a comprehensive investigation by the committee and a review of the CCTV footage that depicted the incident.

On September 14, the victim was returning to his hotel from the library when he was stopped and harassed by his seniors.

The victim was allegedly forced to dance and consume alcohol following which he was stripped and humiliated by his seniors.

His parents then filed a complaint with the Mattewada police station on September 16 after getting him treated at the MGM hospital.

A case was filed against the senior students who participated in the ragging.

College principal Dr Divvela Mohan Das said that proactive steps would be taken to stop similar situations from occurring in the future.

He further warned of punishment to students who participate in ragging.