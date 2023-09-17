7 Kakatiya Medical College students booked for ragging

Hyderabad: Matwada police booked seven MBBS third-year students of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) for allegedly ragging a junior student.

The victim, a first-year MBBS student hailing from Uttar Pradesh, on September 15 lodged a complaint with police, alleging that he was stripped and humiliated by his seniors at the institution.

College principal Dr Divvela Mohan Das said the student involved in the incident tendered apologies and sought resolution. However, the victim’s parents demanded further action.

The anti-ragging committee of the college will conduct a meeting on Tuesday, September 19, to discuss the issue.

Notably, in February this year, a first-year PG student of the same college, Dr Dharavath Preethi, died by suicide. Following the incident, All India Students’ Federation (AISF) had demanded suspension of the college principal for failing to check incidents of ragging at the institution.

Police said the accused were booked under sections 294/b, 323, and 340 of the IPC and the Prohibition of Ragging Act.