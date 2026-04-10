Telangana: 7 students face action for ragging at Kakatiya Medical College

Hyderabad: At least seven MBBS students of the Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal are facing disciplinary action in two separate cases of ragging.

In the first case, third-year students asked juniors to kneel after they posted comments on social media.

Based on a formal complaint, the Anti Ragging Committee conducted an inquiry and handed a three-month suspension to the accused and permanent cancellation of hostel facilities for them.

BSc student assaulted by seniors

In the second incident, a first-year BSc Radiology student was assaulted by second-year students following a dispute in the practical lab.

The situation aggravated after duty hours when the accused called the student to the Bhadrakali Temple premises, where he was reportedly beaten.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the incident occurred on April 8, after which the victim and his family approached the Mattewada police station and filed a complaint.

However, the Mattewada Police asked the family to report the incident to the principal since it is a case of ragging.