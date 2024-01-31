Telangana: 7 students fall ill after eating at BC welfare school

The students claim that poor food quality, often containing insects, is the reason behind the health issues

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2024 4:23 pm IST
UAE: 32-year-old Palestinian woman flown in from Gaza dies
Photo: Unsplash

Hyderabad: Seven students from BC Social Welfare School in Pragathi Dharmaram village, Ramayampet mandal, fell ill on Tuesday after having their meal at the boys’ hostel.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Sources reported that out of 25 students who ate dal and rice in the hostel mess, five complained of stomachache, and two even vomited in the classroom.

Urgent action was taken, and the affected students were promptly transported to the nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC) for medical attention.

MS Education Academy

The students claim that poor food quality, often containing insects, is the reason behind the health issues.

Despite multiple complaints about the matter, they express frustration over the lack of action taken by authorities to address the problem.

The students feel neglected, highlighting the need for immediate attention to ensure the provision of better-quality meals in the hostel.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2024 4:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button