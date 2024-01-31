Telangana: 7 students fall ill after eating at BC welfare school

Hyderabad: Seven students from BC Social Welfare School in Pragathi Dharmaram village, Ramayampet mandal, fell ill on Tuesday after having their meal at the boys’ hostel.

Sources reported that out of 25 students who ate dal and rice in the hostel mess, five complained of stomachache, and two even vomited in the classroom.

Urgent action was taken, and the affected students were promptly transported to the nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC) for medical attention.

The students claim that poor food quality, often containing insects, is the reason behind the health issues.

Despite multiple complaints about the matter, they express frustration over the lack of action taken by authorities to address the problem.

The students feel neglected, highlighting the need for immediate attention to ensure the provision of better-quality meals in the hostel.