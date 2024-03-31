Telangana: 70 Kgs of Ganja seized at Zaheerabad, 4 arrested

Hyderabad: An Excise State Task Team seized a whopping 70 kilograms (Kgs) of ganja and arrested four persons who were in possession of the narcotic substance. The police also seized a car, and two motor bikes along with it from them.

The team in the night of march 30 led by N. Anjireddy, Excise Superintendent caught Mohammed Moin, 44, Mohammed Khaja , 34, Jarpla Srinivas , 46, and Mohd Ismai, 28, all residents of Zaheerabad. The accused persons formed a gang and were selling Ganja from Zaheerabad/Narayankhed.

They were transporting the seized Ganja from the Andhra-Odisha border and selling it to the local peddlers at Dhoolpet and Nanakramguda in Hyderabad and at Bidar of Karnataka state.

The accused were nabbed in the intervening night on March 30 and 31 during a search conducted near Y Junction, Shivalayam Road, Zaheerabad and found the gang members transporting the Ganja. Further searches are on