Telangana: 70-yr-old hangs self from bridge over harassment, head severed

The deceased had sold his land in the Banigandalapadu village to his acquaintances, which was strongly opposed .

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 3:59 pm IST
Yennam Venkatrami Reddy
Yennam Venkatrami Reddy

Hyderabad: Unable to bear harassment by villagers, a 70-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself from a bridge in Telangana’s Khammam district on Sunday, March 22.

The deceased has been identified as Yennam Venkatrami Reddy from Banigandalapadu village. His head was severed owing to the weight of the body and the manner in which it was suspended.

According to the police, Reddy sold his land to his acquaintances and completed the registration process. However, a few villagers harassed him, saying that the land did not belong to him. Unable to bear the harassment, Reddy took the extreme step.

Subhan Haleem

Speaking to Siasat.com, Yerrupalem 3 Town Sub Inspector Ramesh said, “Reddy died by suicide due to financial issues. His head was severed due to pressure. A case of abatement to suicide has been registered under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 3:59 pm IST

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