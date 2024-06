Hyderabad: Eight individuals from two localities sustained minor injuries when a pack of stray dogs attacked them while they were traveling in Bangalpet and Nayudipet colonies on Sunday, June 23.

Also Read Video: Stray dogs attack woman on morning walk in Hyderabad

Locals reported that the stray dogs have caused a menace not just in these two colonies but in other parts of town too. They further requested the Nirmal municipality authorities to address the problem as soon as possible, as they fear being attacked by the dogs while moving along the streets.