Video: Stray dogs attack woman on morning walk in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Approximately 15 stray dogs attacked a woman on her morning walk in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The incident took place at Chitrapuri Hills in Manikonda. Despite the violent attack, the woman managed to survive due to her quick thinking.

Attack raises concerns as many go for morning walks in Hyderabad

The attack, during which she fell to the ground at one point, raises concerns as many people go for morning walks in the city.

In the video, she can be seen falling down but quickly getting back up and defending herself against the aggressive stray dogs in Hyderabad.

Following the incident, the woman’s husband suggests people feed stray dogs outside the colony premises to avoid such incidents.

He further said, “What if small children face similar attacks from these stray dogs?”

Deaths due to attacks by stray dogs in Hyderabad

In the recent past, children have become victims of attacks by stray dogs in the city.

In December last year, a five-month-old baby died in the Vinoba Nagar neighborhood in the Shaikpet area.

Another one-year-old child became a victim of an attack by a stray dog in Hyderabad in February 2024. The incident took place in Shamshabad.

In April 2024, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs while she was playing outside an under-construction apartment building in Gayatri Nagar.

Despite many attacks, concerned authorities have not taken the required action as stray dogs continue to pose a threat to residents of Hyderabad.