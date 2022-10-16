Telangana: 83 nominations accepted, 47 denied for Munugode bypoll

Hyderabad: A day after 130 nominations were filed for the upcoming by-polls in Munugode, 83 of them were accepted and 47 nominations were turned down.

The Munugode by-polls are scheduled for November 3, ahead of which the authorities have allowed nominees to withdraw candidature latest by Monday. The poll-bound district is likely to witness the highest number of candidates in the fray after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where 185 candidates featured.

“We will have more ballot units in the EVMs. There were too many nominations filed on Friday.” Telangana chief electoral officer Vikas Raj was quoted as saying by the Times of India. Among the candidates who filed nominations for the Munugode by-polls are evangelist-cum-politician Praja Shanti Party KA Paul, along with Andrapu Sudharshan of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Party.