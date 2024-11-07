Telangana: 9 DSPs, SDPOs and ACPs transferred in major shuffle

Hyderabad: In a move to fill vacancies, and shuffle posts of deputy police superintendents (civil) at multiple commissionarates across Telangana, nine police officers were transferred to new postings at various offices on Wednesday, November 6.

In the shuffling, SR Damodar Reddy IPS was posted as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Amberpet, Hyderabad, filling an existing vacancy.

G Mahesh Babu, currently serving as DSP, of District Crime Records Bureau Jagtial, is the new DSP of Police Training College, Karimnagar.

B Ramanujam who was the DSP of PTC Karimnagar to take charge as the new sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kagaznagar, Komrambheem Asifabad.

Kagaznagar SDPO A Karunakar is transferred as the new SDPO to Asifabad. P Sadaiah who was the SDPO of Asifabad, will now directly report to the chief office, Hyderabad.

DSP, District Crime Records Bureau Wanaparthy, K Krishna Kishore, is now the new SDPO of Thorrur, Mahabubabad.

V Suresh, who was working as SDPO, Thorrur, will now directly report to the chief office, Hyderabad.

P Ravinder Reddy, working as the DSP of the District Crime Records Bureau Nirmal, is now posted as assistant commissioner of police, at the city crime record bureau, Khammam.

City crime record bureau, ACP, Khammam, D Prasanna Kumar, is now posted as the new SDPO, Medak.

According to a statement released by the state government of Telangana, the new postings followed the recommendations of the Police Establishment Board.