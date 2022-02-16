Telangana: 9-year-old girl draws 100 portraits of CM KCR

Hyderabad: Gurram Meghana, a nine-year-old girl, has drawn more than 100 drawings of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to show her affection for him.

Meghana, the daughter of Gurram Venkatesh, a resident of Padmavathi Colony is in fifth grade now, and has a special interest in painting. Meghana painted more than 100 drawings of the CM with various colours and themes relevant to his government’s welfare and developmental programmes.

She came up with the unique concept of painting 14 welfare initiatives of KCR on a banyan leaf for the CM’s birthday on February 17. To encourage her drawings, her father support her by buying some colours and other materials she needed.

Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santhosh Kumar congratulated her after she posted her paintings to Green India Challenge, stating, “Heart moving gift from small child.” I’m impressed by her surroundings’ excellent perception. Green India Challenge’s mission is to “build a safe future in terms of a healthy environment.”

Meghana stated that the most of her drawings were inspired by the Chief Minister and his policies. “KCR is my favourite political leader, which prompted me to use my skill to paint his portraits,” Meghana told Telangana Today.

Meghana’s creative abilities secured her a spot in the International Jai India Book of Records in 2021, and her drawings were displayed in the Telangana Cartoonist Welfare Association’s art exhibition in Hyderabad in 2019.