Telangana: 9-year-old girl finally named by CM KCR

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old child, who grew up without a name, was finally named by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Reddy (KCR) on Sunday.

Suresh and Anita, a couple from Nandigama village in Jayashankar Bhupalapally gave birth to a baby girl in 2013. Being active members in the Telangana statehood movement and great admirers of KCR, they wanted their child to be named by him.

Nine years later, MLC Madhusudhana Chari came to know about this family and brought them to Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad.

తమ బిడ్డకు పేరు పెట్టుకోవాలనే ఆ తల్లిదండ్రుల తొమ్మిదేండ్ల కల సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ చేతుల మీదుగా ఫలించింది. తెలంగాణ ఉద్యమంలో క్రియాశీలంగా పనిచేసిన భూపాలపల్లి మండలం, నందిగామ గ్రామానికి చెందిన సురేశ్, అనిత దంపతులు 2013 లో ఆడ బిడ్డకు జన్మనిచ్చారు. pic.twitter.com/TTILqhWEE4 — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 18, 2022

According to a series of tweets from the chief minister’s office, KCR and his wife formally received their guests and gifted them new clothes. They then blessed the couple.

The child, who remained nameless until now, was given the name of ‘Mahati’ by the chief minister. He also said that financial assistance will be provided for the child’s education.

Suresh’s family reportedly expressed their thanks and gratitude to the chief minister’s family.