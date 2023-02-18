Telangana: 991 cases of spurious seeds supply booked in 9 years

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded a total of 991 cases related to the manufacturing and supply of spurious seeds between 2014-2022.

A coordinated and firm action from all district superintendents of police and commissioners of police lead to curbing the menace of spurious seeds.

According to officials, 991 cases were booked between 2014-2022 with about 1,932 persons including dealers and suppliers being arrested in connection with the act.

The Telangana police have so far held 58 offenders under the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) with a determination to continue crackdown on such dealers.

Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar said, “A coordinated and firm action mode of police commissioners and district superintendents to curb the menace of spurious seeds was helping in the crackdown against such seeds.”

“Most of them have no valid license from the Agriculture Department and sell spurious seeds in the guise of genuine seeds to farmers and others,” said an official.

Police officials elaborated on the act saying that the traders were purchasing huge quantities of unauthorized spurious vegetable seeds from various states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan for a low price and selling the same to farmers and customers at a higher price in Telangana.

Police have further advised agriculture sector workers to avoid purchasing the local company seeds in the market especially those without labelling and advised purchasing loose seeds would be beneficial.